Cantourage Group: Q2 EBITDA Soars 45% on High-Margin Strategy

Cantourage’s Q2 2026 EBITDA increased by 45% year-on-year to EUR 2.9 million, despite revenue declining 21.9% to EUR 21.8 million.

Profitability improved significantly: gross margin rose from 28.5% to 36.4%, while EBITDA margin increased from 7.0% to 13.1%.

In Germany, the company is prioritizing higher-margin premium products over low-margin trading, strengthening earnings quality despite lower revenue.

Cantourage’s new GRAMZ. brand sold out its initial batches quickly and generated more than EUR 0.5 million in revenue shortly after launch.

International markets grew strongly: UK revenue rose 146% to EUR 9.6 million, while Polish revenue increased 250% to EUR 2.1 million; over half of Q2 revenue came from outside Germany.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet, with a 71.3% equity ratio and EUR 9.3 million in net cash as of 30 June 2026.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Cantourage Group is on 01.10.2026.

The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 5,9300EUR and was up +1,02 % compared with the previous day.



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