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    Cantourage Group: Q2 EBITDA Soars 45% on High-Margin Strategy

    Cantourage defies revenue headwinds: Q2 2026 shows sharply higher margins, stronger cash position and booming international sales, led by the UK and Poland.

    Cantourage Group: Q2 EBITDA Soars 45% on High-Margin Strategy
    Foto: Richard T. - unsplash
    • Cantourage’s Q2 2026 EBITDA increased by 45% year-on-year to EUR 2.9 million, despite revenue declining 21.9% to EUR 21.8 million.
    • Profitability improved significantly: gross margin rose from 28.5% to 36.4%, while EBITDA margin increased from 7.0% to 13.1%.
    • In Germany, the company is prioritizing higher-margin premium products over low-margin trading, strengthening earnings quality despite lower revenue.
    • Cantourage’s new GRAMZ. brand sold out its initial batches quickly and generated more than EUR 0.5 million in revenue shortly after launch.
    • International markets grew strongly: UK revenue rose 146% to EUR 9.6 million, while Polish revenue increased 250% to EUR 2.1 million; over half of Q2 revenue came from outside Germany.
    • The company maintained a strong balance sheet, with a 71.3% equity ratio and EUR 9.3 million in net cash as of 30 June 2026.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Cantourage Group is on 01.10.2026.

    The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 5,9300EUR and was up +1,02 % compared with the previous day.


    Cantourage Group

    0,00 %
    +11,85 %
    +4,14 %
    -3,88 %
    +42,11 %
    -44,17 %
    -61,57 %
    ISIN:DE000A3DSV01WKN:A3DSV0
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    Cantourage Group: Q2 EBITDA Soars 45% on High-Margin Strategy Cantourage defies revenue headwinds: Q2 2026 shows sharply higher margins, stronger cash position and booming international sales, led by the UK and Poland.
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