Global Fashion Group Q2 2026 Results: Momentum Builds

Global Fashion Group achieved its first profitable first half, with H1 Adjusted EBITDA improving by €9 million year-on-year to €0.8 million and a 0.3% margin.

In Q2 2026, NMV declined 0.6% to €263.2 million and revenue fell 2.9% on a constant-currency basis, while gross margin remained stable at 47.7%.

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA doubled to €6.1 million from €3.0 million, raising the margin from 1.8% to 3.6%, driven by stronger unit economics and cost discipline.

Customer numbers decreased 5.5% and orders fell 5.6%, but order frequency increased 1.8% and average order value rose 5.3% to €68.7.

Regional performance varied: Q2 NMV grew 3.0% in ANZ, declined 0.6% in LATAM and fell 10.3% in SEA; all three regions were profitable in H1.

The company ended Q2 with €105.2 million in pro-forma cash and €88.5 million in pro-forma net cash, while narrowing its FY 2026 guidance to NMV growth of -4% to 0% and Adjusted EBITDA of €18–25 million.

The next important date, Q2 Results 2026, at Global Fashion Group is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,4630EUR and was up +1,31 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,83 % since publication.





