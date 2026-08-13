JOST Werke: Strong Revenue & Profit Growth Continues in Q2 2026
JOST delivered a strong Q2 2026, combining double-digit growth, higher profitability and cash flow, and confirming its positive outlook for the year ahead.
Foto: JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH
- JOST’s Q2 2026 revenue increased 12.7% to EUR 440.2 million, including 8.9% organic growth across all regions and business lines.
- Adjusted EBIT rose 18.5% to EUR 43.9 million, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin to 10.0% from 9.5%.
- Earnings after tax more than doubled by 132.2% to EUR 15.9 million, while adjusted earnings after tax grew 19.1% to EUR 24.6 million.
- Growth was broad-based: revenue increased in Transport (+5.6%), Agriculture (+20.2%), and Hydraulics (+20.9%), supported by new customers and Hyva cross-selling synergies.
- Free cash flow improved substantially to EUR 17.3 million; ROCE rose to 16.3%, and the leverage ratio improved to 1.81x, back within JOST’s target range.
- JOST confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting single-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBIT growth in the mid-to-upper single-digit percentage range, with a higher margin than in 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the H1 2026 interim report; H1 2026 analysts’ and investors’ conference, at JOST Werke is on 13.08.2026.
The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 57,50EUR and was up +3,51 % compared with the previous day.
2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 57,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.542,32PKT (+0,22 %).
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