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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsJOST Werke AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu JOST Werke
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    JOST Werke: Strong Revenue & Profit Growth Continues in Q2 2026

    JOST delivered a strong Q2 2026, combining double-digit growth, higher profitability and cash flow, and confirming its positive outlook for the year ahead.

    JOST Werke: Strong Revenue & Profit Growth Continues in Q2 2026
    Foto: JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH
    • JOST’s Q2 2026 revenue increased 12.7% to EUR 440.2 million, including 8.9% organic growth across all regions and business lines.
    • Adjusted EBIT rose 18.5% to EUR 43.9 million, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin to 10.0% from 9.5%.
    • Earnings after tax more than doubled by 132.2% to EUR 15.9 million, while adjusted earnings after tax grew 19.1% to EUR 24.6 million.
    • Growth was broad-based: revenue increased in Transport (+5.6%), Agriculture (+20.2%), and Hydraulics (+20.9%), supported by new customers and Hyva cross-selling synergies.
    • Free cash flow improved substantially to EUR 17.3 million; ROCE rose to 16.3%, and the leverage ratio improved to 1.81x, back within JOST’s target range.
    • JOST confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting single-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBIT growth in the mid-to-upper single-digit percentage range, with a higher margin than in 2025.

    The next important date, Publication of the H1 2026 interim report; H1 2026 analysts’ and investors’ conference, at JOST Werke is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 57,50EUR and was up +3,51 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 57,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,70 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.542,32PKT (+0,22 %).


    JOST Werke

    +4,32 %
    +1,22 %
    +3,91 %
    +6,49 %
    +10,28 %
    +17,72 %
    +2,76 %
    +101,40 %
    ISIN:DE000JST4000WKN:JST400
    JOST Werke direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    JOST Werke: Strong Revenue & Profit Growth Continues in Q2 2026 JOST delivered a strong Q2 2026, combining double-digit growth, higher profitability and cash flow, and confirming its positive outlook for the year ahead.
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