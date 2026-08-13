PNE Defies Challenging Conditions with Solid Half-Year Results

PNE AG sold eight wind and solar projects totaling 163.2 MW and commissioned the “Gnutz Ost” wind farm in the first half of 2026.

Normalised EBITDA rose significantly to EUR 27.4 million, compared with EUR 4.7 million in the previous year; EBIT improved to EUR 8.5 million from EUR -14.4 million.

Revenue increased to EUR 96.8 million, while total output declined to EUR 123.3 million from EUR 173.8 million year-on-year.

Despite project disposals, PNE’s overall project pipeline remained broadly stable at 21.7 GW, including 14.6 GW of onshore wind and 7.1 GWp of solar projects.

The company’s own generation portfolio produced around 408 GWh of electricity, up by 42 GWh, and reached 484 MW after the commissioning of “Gnutz Ost.”

PNE confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting normalised EBITDA between EUR 110 million and EUR 140 million despite continued market challenges.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at PNE is on 13.08.2026.

The price of PNE at the time of the news was 7,8500EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,8200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,38 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.543,87PKT (+0,23 %).







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