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    OHB SE Joins SDAX for the First Time – A Major Milestone

    OHB SE’s ascent to the SDAX marks a new chapter in its capital market story, underpinned by strong growth ambitions, fresh capital, and rising investor visibility.

    OHB SE Joins SDAX for the First Time – A Major Milestone
    Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
    • OHB SE was added to the SDAX for the first time, effective August 13, 2026, replacing Klöckner & Co SE.
    • Inclusion in the TecDAX is expected after the next regular index review in September 2026.
    • The SDAX listing is intended to increase OHB’s visibility in the capital markets and reflects the company’s successful development.
    • OHB recently completed a €484 million capital increase to expand manufacturing capacity, pursue acquisitions, and invest in launch vehicles, facilities, and future programs.
    • Following the capital increase, OHB’s free float rose to approximately 18%, while the Fuchs family remains the majority shareholder with more than 60% of the shares.
    • OHB expects 2026 total operating performance of €1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5–11.0%, while targeting more than €4.0 billion in medium-term operating performance and an EBITDA margin of around 13%.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at OHB is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of OHB at the time of the news was 260,25EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 257,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,06 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.544,98PKT (+0,24 %).


    OHB

    -0,77 %
    +1,55 %
    -3,53 %
    -25,22 %
    +276,09 %
    +507,73 %
    +552,83 %
    +1.262,56 %
    +2.557,38 %
    ISIN:DE0005936124WKN:593612
    OHB direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    OHB SE Joins SDAX for the First Time – A Major Milestone OHB SE’s ascent to the SDAX marks a new chapter in its capital market story, underpinned by strong growth ambitions, fresh capital, and rising investor visibility.
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