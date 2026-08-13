OHB SE Joins SDAX for the First Time – A Major Milestone

OHB SE was added to the SDAX for the first time, effective August 13, 2026, replacing Klöckner & Co SE.

Inclusion in the TecDAX is expected after the next regular index review in September 2026.

The SDAX listing is intended to increase OHB’s visibility in the capital markets and reflects the company’s successful development.

OHB recently completed a €484 million capital increase to expand manufacturing capacity, pursue acquisitions, and invest in launch vehicles, facilities, and future programs.

Following the capital increase, OHB’s free float rose to approximately 18%, while the Fuchs family remains the majority shareholder with more than 60% of the shares.

OHB expects 2026 total operating performance of €1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5–11.0%, while targeting more than €4.0 billion in medium-term operating performance and an EBITDA margin of around 13%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at OHB is on 12.11.2026.

The price of OHB at the time of the news was 260,25EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 257,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,06 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.544,98PKT (+0,24 %).





