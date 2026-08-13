ecotel communication: Stable H1 2026 Business Momentum Continues

Group revenue increased by 14.7% year-on-year to EUR 65.4 million in the first half of 2026, driven mainly by growth in the ecotel Wholesale segment.

Revenue in the Business Customer segment remained stable at EUR 24.7 million, while Wholesale revenue rose to EUR 40.7 million, supported primarily by the Voice business.

Profitability improved: gross profit reached EUR 18.7 million, EBITDA rose to EUR 3.7 million, and EBIT increased to EUR 1.5 million.

Net income grew to EUR 0.9 million, with earnings per share increasing to EUR 0.25 from EUR 0.20 in the prior-year period.

Cash flow improved significantly: operating cash flow amounted to EUR 2.8 million and free cash flow turned positive at EUR 0.9 million; net financial assets reached EUR 1.4 million.

Ecotel confirmed its 2026 outlook, although revenue is expected to be at the lower end of the guidance range; a EUR 2.8 million VAT payment in August will temporarily affect cash flow.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ecotel communication is on 13.08.2026.

The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 6,9750EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.







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