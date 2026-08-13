SWI Group Supercharges Its Leap into Digital Infrastructure
SWI Group is reshaping its future around digital infrastructure, scaling a transatlantic platform, expanding AI-ready assets, and preparing new HPC and GPU services.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- SWI Group is accelerating its strategic shift toward digital infrastructure, with over 80% of its capital now allocated to a transatlantic platform exceeding 4 GW of power capacity; it aims to raise this share above 90%.
- The Group completed the acquisition of a controlling stake of more than 70% in Genesis Digital Assets, which will be renamed SWI Digital and serve as its US-focused digital-infrastructure platform.
- SWI’s digital-infrastructure operations are built around two platforms: AiOnX in Europe and SWI Digital in the United States, covering AI-ready data-center campuses and energized, grid-connected sites.
- SWI plans to move beyond land, power and data centers by developing its own HPC and GPU-as-a-service platform for enterprises, research institutions and AI developers.
- The planned Polarise acquisition will not proceed as originally intended; instead, SWI will provide financing to help Polarise’s founders restructure and develop the company, while both businesses remain independent.
- SWI expects double-digit balance-sheet growth in 2026, while continuing investments in real estate, culture, sports, entertainment and opportunistic assets alongside its digital-infrastructure focus.
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