FRIWO: Tough H1, but soaring orders spark optimism

FRIWO’s first-half 2026 revenue fell to €27.0 million from €40.1 million, while EBIT declined to -€2.6 million due to weak demand and lower capacity utilization.

Order intake improved significantly to €44.9 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 and an order backlog of €48.5 million, up 15.4% year on year.

Medical & Healthcare Solutions and Lifestyle Solutions were the main drivers of stronger demand, supported by long-term contracts, new customers, and new projects.

FRIWO’s equity ratio stood at a solid 30.8%, while net debt increased to €3.3 million; employee numbers fell to 805, with around 90% based in Vietnam.

The 2026 forecast was lowered to approximately €60 million in revenue and adjusted EBIT in the low single-digit negative million-euro range due to delayed deliveries, material shortages, and postponed product launches.

Management expects business momentum to improve from 2027 onward and plans to move FRIWO’s stock-market listing from the Frankfurt General Standard to the more cost-efficient Scale segment.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at FRIWO is on 13.08.2026.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 4,8400EUR and was down -1,22 % compared with the previous day.







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