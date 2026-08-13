FRIWO: Tough H1, but soaring orders spark optimism
FRIWO navigates a challenging first half of 2026 with falling revenues but a strengthening order pipeline, setting the stage for a cautious yet hopeful outlook.
Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
- FRIWO’s first-half 2026 revenue fell to €27.0 million from €40.1 million, while EBIT declined to -€2.6 million due to weak demand and lower capacity utilization.
- Order intake improved significantly to €44.9 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 and an order backlog of €48.5 million, up 15.4% year on year.
- Medical & Healthcare Solutions and Lifestyle Solutions were the main drivers of stronger demand, supported by long-term contracts, new customers, and new projects.
- FRIWO’s equity ratio stood at a solid 30.8%, while net debt increased to €3.3 million; employee numbers fell to 805, with around 90% based in Vietnam.
- The 2026 forecast was lowered to approximately €60 million in revenue and adjusted EBIT in the low single-digit negative million-euro range due to delayed deliveries, material shortages, and postponed product launches.
- Management expects business momentum to improve from 2027 onward and plans to move FRIWO’s stock-market listing from the Frankfurt General Standard to the more cost-efficient Scale segment.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at FRIWO is on 13.08.2026.
The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 4,8400EUR and was down -1,22 % compared with the previous day.
+5,10 %
+0,44 %
-1,72 %
-0,87 %
-37,96 %
-86,51 %
-82,73 %
-78,79 %
-29,53 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte