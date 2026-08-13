🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFRIWO AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu FRIWO
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FRIWO: Tough H1, but soaring orders spark optimism

    FRIWO navigates a challenging first half of 2026 with falling revenues but a strengthening order pipeline, setting the stage for a cautious yet hopeful outlook.

    FRIWO: Tough H1, but soaring orders spark optimism
    Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
    • FRIWO’s first-half 2026 revenue fell to €27.0 million from €40.1 million, while EBIT declined to -€2.6 million due to weak demand and lower capacity utilization.
    • Order intake improved significantly to €44.9 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 and an order backlog of €48.5 million, up 15.4% year on year.
    • Medical & Healthcare Solutions and Lifestyle Solutions were the main drivers of stronger demand, supported by long-term contracts, new customers, and new projects.
    • FRIWO’s equity ratio stood at a solid 30.8%, while net debt increased to €3.3 million; employee numbers fell to 805, with around 90% based in Vietnam.
    • The 2026 forecast was lowered to approximately €60 million in revenue and adjusted EBIT in the low single-digit negative million-euro range due to delayed deliveries, material shortages, and postponed product launches.
    • Management expects business momentum to improve from 2027 onward and plans to move FRIWO’s stock-market listing from the Frankfurt General Standard to the more cost-efficient Scale segment.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at FRIWO is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 4,8400EUR and was down -1,22 % compared with the previous day.


    FRIWO

    +5,10 %
    +0,44 %
    -1,72 %
    -0,87 %
    -37,96 %
    -86,51 %
    -82,73 %
    -78,79 %
    -29,53 %
    ISIN:DE0006201106WKN:620110
    FRIWO direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FRIWO: Tough H1, but soaring orders spark optimism FRIWO navigates a challenging first half of 2026 with falling revenues but a strengthening order pipeline, setting the stage for a cautious yet hopeful outlook.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     