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    AUTODOC Delivers Encouraging First-Half Results – Investors Take Note

    AUTODOC accelerated its growth in H1 2026, boosting sales, profits and cash flow while expanding its logistics network and confirming its full-year outlook.

    AUTODOC Delivers Encouraging First-Half Results – Investors Take Note
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AUTODOC’s sales revenue increased by 12.8% year-on-year to €1,003.4 million in H1 2026, while adjusted EBITDA rose 13.7% to €91.9 million, with the margin improving slightly to 9.2%.
    • B2C revenue grew 11.7% to €921.8 million, while B2B revenue increased 27.0% to €81.6 million as AUTODOC transitions its professional business toward a mainly digital model.
    • Net profit nearly doubled to €48.0 million, and free cash flow rose 39.1% to €115.0 million; cash and cash equivalents increased to €182.5 million despite a €70.6 million dividend payout.
    • Customer activity strengthened: orders rose to 10.2 million in H1, active customers reached 9.7 million, and the average order value increased to €97.2.
    • AUTODOC expanded its logistics network with fully operational warehouses in Belgium and the UK, while automation of its Czech facility in Cheb is progressing as planned for full operation from 2027.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting revenue growth in the lower half of the 11–16% range, adjusted EBITDA of €170–195 million, and high-single-digit order growth.



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