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    Delticom: Stronger Earnings in H1 2026 Signal Momentum

    Despite softer sales, Delticom’s first half of 2026 shows a clear shift toward profitability, stronger margins and a firmer financial footing as it reaffirms its outlook.

    Delticom: Stronger Earnings in H1 2026 Signal Momentum
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • Delticom’s H1 2026 revenues fell to €214 million from €237 million, while gross merchandise volume declined to €258 million from €285 million.
    • Gross margin improved to 24.9% from 24.3%, reflecting the company’s stronger focus on profitability.
    • Operating EBITDA increased to €5.8 million from €5.5 million, while EBIT improved to €0.9 million from a loss of €0.6 million.
    • Net loss narrowed significantly to €0.2 million, compared with €1.7 million in H1 2025.
    • The equity ratio rose to 23.7% from 20.5%, and cash and cash equivalents increased to €5.6 million from €3.5 million.
    • Delticom confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting revenues of €480–520 million and operating EBITDA of €19–24 million; winter tyre sales will be crucial.

    The next important date, at 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,2300EUR and was up +4,21 % compared with the previous day.


    Delticom

    +5,61 %
    +7,55 %
    -13,64 %
    -9,52 %
    +1,33 %
    +2,24 %
    -75,11 %
    -85,52 %
    -83,05 %
    ISIN:DE0005146807WKN:514680
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    Delticom: Stronger Earnings in H1 2026 Signal Momentum Despite softer sales, Delticom’s first half of 2026 shows a clear shift toward profitability, stronger margins and a firmer financial footing as it reaffirms its outlook.
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