Delticom: Stronger Earnings in H1 2026 Signal Momentum

Delticom’s H1 2026 revenues fell to €214 million from €237 million, while gross merchandise volume declined to €258 million from €285 million.

Gross margin improved to 24.9% from 24.3%, reflecting the company’s stronger focus on profitability.

Operating EBITDA increased to €5.8 million from €5.5 million, while EBIT improved to €0.9 million from a loss of €0.6 million.

Net loss narrowed significantly to €0.2 million, compared with €1.7 million in H1 2025.

The equity ratio rose to 23.7% from 20.5%, and cash and cash equivalents increased to €5.6 million from €3.5 million.

Delticom confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting revenues of €480–520 million and operating EBITDA of €19–24 million; winter tyre sales will be crucial.

The next important date, at 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 13.08.2026.

The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,2300EUR and was up +4,21 % compared with the previous day.







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