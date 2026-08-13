Delticom: Stronger Earnings in H1 2026 Signal Momentum
Despite softer sales, Delticom’s first half of 2026 shows a clear shift toward profitability, stronger margins and a firmer financial footing as it reaffirms its outlook.
Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
- Delticom’s H1 2026 revenues fell to €214 million from €237 million, while gross merchandise volume declined to €258 million from €285 million.
- Gross margin improved to 24.9% from 24.3%, reflecting the company’s stronger focus on profitability.
- Operating EBITDA increased to €5.8 million from €5.5 million, while EBIT improved to €0.9 million from a loss of €0.6 million.
- Net loss narrowed significantly to €0.2 million, compared with €1.7 million in H1 2025.
- The equity ratio rose to 23.7% from 20.5%, and cash and cash equivalents increased to €5.6 million from €3.5 million.
- Delticom confirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting revenues of €480–520 million and operating EBITDA of €19–24 million; winter tyre sales will be crucial.
The next important date, at 2:30 PM, at Delticom is on 13.08.2026.
The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,2300EUR and was up +4,21 % compared with the previous day.
+5,61 %
+7,55 %
-13,64 %
-9,52 %
+1,33 %
+2,24 %
-75,11 %
-85,52 %
-83,05 %
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