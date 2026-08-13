NFON Updates Its 2026 Guidance: What Investors Need to Know
NFON AG has cut its 2026 outlook after a weaker first half, as softer demand and slower customer decisions weigh on revenue and earnings expectations.
Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
- NFON AG has revised its financial guidance for the 2026 financial year based on first-half performance and its outlook for the remainder of the year.
- In H1 2026, Group revenue amounted to EUR 42.5 million, down from EUR 44.2 million in the same period of 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased to EUR 4.4 million in H1 2026, compared with EUR 5.7 million in H1 2025.
- NFON now expects full-year revenue of EUR 84.5–86.0 million, replacing its previous forecast of low- to mid-single-digit percentage growth.
- The company now forecasts adjusted EBITDA of EUR 9.5–10.5 million, compared with its previous expectation of more than EUR 12 million.
- The guidance reduction reflects a challenging market, cautious enterprise customer investment, longer decision cycles and weaker Business Telephony performance; strong growth in Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement is not expected to fully offset this weakness.
The next important date, Financial Result H1 2026, at NFON is on 20.08.2026.
The price of NFON at the time of the news was 3,6600EUR and was down -2,14 % compared with the previous day.
-5,35 %
+0,84 %
-12,20 %
+5,88 %
-42,86 %
-47,67 %
-77,14 %
-81,66 %
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