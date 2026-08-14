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    VZ Group Outpaces the Market with Above-Average Growth

    VZ Group delivered another strong half-year, posting double-digit growth in revenues, profits and assets under management on the back of buoyant markets.

    VZ Group Outpaces the Market with Above-Average Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • VZ Group’s total revenues increased by 13.9% to CHF 316.5 million in the first half of 2026, while net profit rose by 17.7% to CHF 131.9 million.
    • Positive stock-market performance supported above-average growth, with asset-management revenues up 18.2% to CHF 216.6 million.
    • Demand for financial advice remained strong: consulting fees increased by 6.7%, and more than 5,100 new clients moved from consulting projects to platform services.
    • Net new money rose to CHF 3.3 billion, while assets under management increased by 19.8% year on year to CHF 67.7 billion.
    • VZ Group maintained a low-risk balance sheet, with total assets growing to CHF 8.8 billion and a combined CET1 capital ratio of 28.4%.
    • Provided financial markets remain stable, management expects similar growth in the second half of 2026 and plans to increase the dividend in line with profit growth.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at VZ Holding is on 14.08.2026.


    VZ Holding

    +0,70 %
    +0,29 %
    +1,52 %
    +11,45 %
    -3,22 %
    +108,62 %
    +110,39 %
    +204,40 %
    +224,30 %
    ISIN:CH0528751586WKN:A2P272
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    VZ Group Outpaces the Market with Above-Average Growth VZ Group delivered another strong half-year, posting double-digit growth in revenues, profits and assets under management on the back of buoyant markets.
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