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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsmobilezone holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu mobilezone holding
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    mobilezone Delivers Strong H1 Above Last Year; MVNO and E-Commerce Grow

    Mobilezone enters 2026 on a high: record earnings, a major e-commerce acquisition and fast-growing MVNO and second-life businesses set the stage for ambitious profit goals.

    mobilezone Delivers Strong H1 Above Last Year; MVNO and E-Commerce Grow
    Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
    • Mobilezone reported a strong first half of 2026: revenue rose 4.2% to CHF 127.2 million, gross profit increased 8.8% to CHF 61.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA reached a record CHF 19.6 million.
    • The acquisition of AK Group, including Apfelkiste.ch and MAREIN, was completed on 1 June 2026, strengthening mobilezone’s e-commerce and mobile lifestyle offerings.
    • The MVNO business performed strongly: active postpaid subscriptions increased 10.6% to 243,100, while MVNO revenue rose 9.8% to CHF 24.1 million.
    • The second-life business continued to grow, with refurbished smartphone sales under the jusit brand increasing 19.8% to 12,700 devices.
    • Mobilezone confirmed its 2026 guidance of CHF 50–57 million in EBITDA and raised its MVNO customer target to around 260,000 postpaid subscriptions; the 2028 EBITDA ambition remains CHF 70 million.
    • The integration of Apfelkiste and MAREIN is progressing well, with expected annual EBITDA synergies in the mid-single-digit million range from 2027 onward.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at mobilezone holding is on 14.08.2026.


    mobilezone holding

    -0,41 %
    -3,24 %
    -5,12 %
    -5,73 %
    +26,42 %
    +0,27 %
    +45,53 %
    +24,24 %
    -34,98 %
    ISIN:CH0276837694WKN:A14R33
    mobilezone holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    mobilezone Delivers Strong H1 Above Last Year; MVNO and E-Commerce Grow Mobilezone enters 2026 on a high: record earnings, a major e-commerce acquisition and fast-growing MVNO and second-life businesses set the stage for ambitious profit goals.
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