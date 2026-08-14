mobilezone Delivers Strong H1 Above Last Year; MVNO and E-Commerce Grow
Mobilezone enters 2026 on a high: record earnings, a major e-commerce acquisition and fast-growing MVNO and second-life businesses set the stage for ambitious profit goals.
Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
- Mobilezone reported a strong first half of 2026: revenue rose 4.2% to CHF 127.2 million, gross profit increased 8.8% to CHF 61.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA reached a record CHF 19.6 million.
- The acquisition of AK Group, including Apfelkiste.ch and MAREIN, was completed on 1 June 2026, strengthening mobilezone’s e-commerce and mobile lifestyle offerings.
- The MVNO business performed strongly: active postpaid subscriptions increased 10.6% to 243,100, while MVNO revenue rose 9.8% to CHF 24.1 million.
- The second-life business continued to grow, with refurbished smartphone sales under the jusit brand increasing 19.8% to 12,700 devices.
- Mobilezone confirmed its 2026 guidance of CHF 50–57 million in EBITDA and raised its MVNO customer target to around 260,000 postpaid subscriptions; the 2028 EBITDA ambition remains CHF 70 million.
- The integration of Apfelkiste and MAREIN is progressing well, with expected annual EBITDA synergies in the mid-single-digit million range from 2027 onward.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at mobilezone holding is on 14.08.2026.
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