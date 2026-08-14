STRATEC Unveils First-Half 2026 Results
STRATEC’s first-half 2026 results reveal a mixed picture: modest sales shifts, sharply higher Q2 profitability, and a strong cash flow rebound underpinning confirmed guidance.
Foto: Stratec SE
- STRATEC’s H1 2026 sales fell 3.3% year-on-year at constant currency to €112.5 million, while Q2 sales grew 2.4% at constant currency to €59.1 million.
- Profitability improved sharply in Q2: adjusted EBIT rose 125.3% to €7.0 million, with the adjusted EBIT margin increasing to 11.9% from 5.4% in Q2 2025.
- For H1 2026, adjusted EBIT declined 8.9% to €7.7 million and adjusted net income fell 17.4% to €4.1 million; adjusted EPS decreased to €0.34.
- Operating cash flow improved significantly from €-5.8 million to €29.7 million, mainly due to disciplined working-capital management and lower receivables.
- Analyzer Systems sales grew 15.4% at constant currency to €39.7 million, while Service Parts and Consumables declined 11.9% and Development and Services fell 7.8%.
- STRATEC confirmed its 2026 guidance: constant-currency sales growth in the medium-to-high single-digit range and an adjusted EBIT margin around the 2025 level of 10.0%, with growth expected to be concentrated in the year-end business.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at STRATEC is on 14.08.2026.
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