SFC Energy: Record H1, profit surge, 2026 forecast narrowed upward

SFC Energy’s Group sales rose 11.9% to EUR 82.4 million in H1 2026, driven by strong organic growth in the Clean Energy segment and initial deliveries under the Ukraine order.

Profitability improved significantly: adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 18.4 million, with the margin increasing to 22.4% from 11.6%.

Adjusted EBIT more than tripled to EUR 14.0 million, while the adjusted EBIT margin rose to 17.0% from 6.3%; net profit increased to EUR 7.3 million.

Order intake surged to EUR 108.7 million, compared with EUR 43.7 million in H1 2025, and the order backlog grew to EUR 104.9 million.

Clean Energy sales increased 22.7% to EUR 63.5 million, while Clean Power Management sales declined 13.8% to EUR 18.8 million.

SFC narrowed its 2026 guidance toward the upper end: sales are expected at EUR 166–175 million, adjusted EBITDA at EUR 31.5–34.0 million, and adjusted EBIT at EUR 21.5–25.5 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at SFC Energy is on 14.08.2026.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 21,775EUR and was up +2,83 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.592,14PKT (+0,49 %).







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