adesso: H1 Sales +13%, EBITDA +21%—Full-Year Outlook Confirmed

**Revenue increased by 13% year-on-year to EUR 794.3 million** in the first half of 2026, driven almost entirely by organic growth.

**EBITDA rose disproportionately by 21% to EUR 45.8 million**, lifting the EBITDA margin to 5.8% from 5.4% in the prior-year period.

**Capacity utilisation improved noticeably from mid-Q2**, while slower hiring and lower growth in operating expenses supported profitability.

**Generative AI became a measurable growth driver:** GenAI-related orders reached EUR 73.7 million from 72 clients across seven European countries, with 44% coming from new business.

**Growth was broad-based across core sectors**, led by utilities (+32%), insurance (+22%), retail (+15%) and banking (+14%); overseas sales grew 16% and German sales 12%.

**The 2026 full-year forecast was reaffirmed**, with expected revenue of EUR 1.6–1.7 billion and EBITDA of EUR 130–150 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at adesso is on 14.08.2026.

The price of adesso at the time of the news was 61,85EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,75EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.







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