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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsadesso AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu adesso
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    adesso: H1 Sales +13%, EBITDA +21%—Full-Year Outlook Confirmed

    In the first half of 2026, the company delivered strong, broadly based growth, sharpening profitability and confirming its outlook for the full year.

    adesso: H1 Sales +13%, EBITDA +21%—Full-Year Outlook Confirmed
    Foto: adesso SE
    • **Revenue increased by 13% year-on-year to EUR 794.3 million** in the first half of 2026, driven almost entirely by organic growth.
    • **EBITDA rose disproportionately by 21% to EUR 45.8 million**, lifting the EBITDA margin to 5.8% from 5.4% in the prior-year period.
    • **Capacity utilisation improved noticeably from mid-Q2**, while slower hiring and lower growth in operating expenses supported profitability.
    • **Generative AI became a measurable growth driver:** GenAI-related orders reached EUR 73.7 million from 72 clients across seven European countries, with 44% coming from new business.
    • **Growth was broad-based across core sectors**, led by utilities (+32%), insurance (+22%), retail (+15%) and banking (+14%); overseas sales grew 16% and German sales 12%.
    • **The 2026 full-year forecast was reaffirmed**, with expected revenue of EUR 1.6–1.7 billion and EBITDA of EUR 130–150 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at adesso is on 14.08.2026.

    The price of adesso at the time of the news was 61,85EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 61,75EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.


    adesso

    +0,81 %
    -0,32 %
    +18,76 %
    +14,55 %
    -17,14 %
    -40,27 %
    -63,10 %
    +124,78 %
    -70,38 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z23Q5WKN:A0Z23Q
    adesso direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    adesso: H1 Sales +13%, EBITDA +21%—Full-Year Outlook Confirmed In the first half of 2026, the company delivered strong, broadly based growth, sharpening profitability and confirming its outlook for the full year.
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