🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMLP AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu MLP
    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Broad-based growth, conservative guidance

    MLP's strong Q2 reflects broad-based growth and operating leverage, leaving FY26 guidance increasingly conservative and a Q3 hike likely, in our view. BUY.

    Q2 26 delivered a step change, with EBIT of € 19.1m (Q2 25: € 4.9m) driven by a higher AuM base, performance fees and an improved interest result. Guidance was confirmed but looks conservative, hence we raise FY26e EBIT to € 116m, c. 10% above the mid-point (previously: € 113m). In detail:

    Growth accelerated at group level, with sales up 14.9% yoy to € 257m after +4.3% in Q1 and flat yoy in Q4 25. The EBIT margin widened by 5pp yoy to 7.1%, reflecting operating leverage and positive mix in a seasonally weaker quarter.

    • Wealth revenues grew 21% yoy to € 144m, with performance fees behind less than a third of the increase. Wealth management rose € 22m yoy to € 111m (+24% yoy), of which only € 6.4m came from the step-up in performance fees to € 8m (Q2 25: € 1.6m) and the balance from the underlying business on an 8% higher AuM base. A further € 3.6m of carried interest was booked in other income, but was mostly offset by personnel bonuses and hence almost EBIT-neutral. Real estate brokerage rose 44% yoy to € 11m, largely reflecting phasing following a 28% decline in Q1, leaving H1 up 7% yoy. Loans & mortgages (-16% yoy) stayed soft due to low application volumes. Interest income returned to growth at € 20m (+3% yoy) as the rate comp eased, and the ECB's move to 2.25% should support interest income into H2.

    • Life & Health returned to growth, with revenues up 6% yoy to € 67m after -1% yoy in Q1. Old-age provision revenue increased 6% yoy to € 52m. Health insurance grew 7% yoy to € 17m, supported by rising advisory demand amid debates over Germany's healthcare system.

    • Property & Casualty delivered a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, up 12% yoy to € 41m. Managed non-life premium volume reached a record € 865m, growing 10% yoy against the 5.2% GDV expects for the German market this year, implying continued market share gains. This premium base is largely recurring and benefits from inflation-linked adjustments, underpinning revenue visibility into H2 and FY27.

    The confirmed € 100-110m guidance rests on an H2 that recent history does not support. H2 would contribute just 40% to 45% of full-year EBIT, against a five-year average of 52%. In absolute terms this means € 40-50m versus € 54m adj. EBIT in H2 25, so even the top end asks for a c. 9% yoy decline at a time when the AuM base is 8% higher yoy, managed non-life premiums are 10% higher and net interest rose 15% yoy in H1. One reason is that management assumes no further performance fees at all, while we model € 6m at a 66% incremental margin. Even so, our € 116m implies an H2 share of only 48% and c. 5% underlying H2 EBIT growth once performance fees are stripped from both periods (eNuW).

    To sum up, MLP combines a c. 5% dividend yield with a 72% recurring revenue share and an adj. EBIT CAGR of c. 15% into 2028e (eNuW). Even our above-guidance EBIT estimate of € 116m rests on modest underlying H2 assumptions, making a guidance hike in Q3 reasonable.

    BUY, unchanged PT € 12, based on Residual Income.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Broad-based growth, conservative guidance MLP's strong Q2 reflects broad-based growth and operating leverage, leaving FY26 guidance increasingly conservative and a Q3 hike likely, in our view. BUY.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     