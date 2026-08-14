🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNFON AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NFON
    37 Aufrufe 37 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Weak Q2p triggers PW; chg. est. & PT

    NFON cuts FY26 guidance to € 84.5-86.0m sales and € 9.5-10.5m adj. EBITDA after weak Q2; no top-line recovery assumed. BUY, PT cut to €5.00 (old: €8.30).

    Yesterday, right after the bell, NFON published weak preliminary Q2/H1 figures alongside a significant guidance cut, that implies no return to growth in FY26. The key takeaways:

    Q2 sales fell 5.4% yoy to € 20.9m (eNuW: € 21.6m), against the 2.3% decline seen in Q1. We see the reason for this in a continued soft momentum in the legacy cloud PBX business, which still accounts for the vast majority of sales. Here, seat erosion should have continued (eNuW: -4% to 631k) on subdued order intake and churn. Prolonged decision cycles on larger customer projects and continued investment reluctance among enterprise customers are additionally weighing on the top-line.

    By contrast, profitability moved the right way as Q2 adj. EBITDA of € 2.6m implies a margin of 12.5%, up 4.3pp sequentially from 8.2% in Q1, as the cost measures under NFON Next 2027 are seen to bite. For H1, this leaves sales down 3.8% yoy at € 42.5m and adj. EBITDA down 22.8% at € 4.4m (margin -2.6pp yoy at 10.3%).

    The revised guidance sees sales at € 84.5-86.0m or -4.3% at mid-point (old: low-to-mid single-digit growth) and adj. EBITDA at € 9.5-10.5m (old: > € 12m). Backing out H1, this implies H2 sales of € 42.0-43.5m, i.e. a 3.0-6.4% yoy decline, and adj. EBITDA of € 5.1-6.1m (margin: 12.1-14.0%). The updated outlook hence pushes the return to growth that management had previously expected from Q3 onwards.

    AI traction remains the decisive lever, albeit off a still small base. Recurring revenues in Intelligent Assistant and Customer Engagement developed "clearly positively" according to management. Together, the two accounted for c. 10% of sales as of Q1 while growing at a low-double-digit rate (eNuW), which is encouraging in itself, but not enough to offset the decline in the core. As a result, we now expect the crossover, at which AI-driven growth outweighs the core decline, to arrive later than previously assumed.

    Action: We cut our FY26e estimates to sales of € 85.4m and adj. EBITDA of € 9.5m and take FY27 down respectively. Reaccelerating sales growth, faster AI monetisation and a normalisation in enterprise capex would come as upside.

    At 6.9x FY26e EV/adj. EBITDA the shares are not optically cheap, yet with a >90% recurring revenue base, rising ARPU, positive FCF and a near-unlevered balance sheet, we still regard the the risk/reward as attractive from here.

    BUY with a reduced PT of € 5.00 (old: € 8.30), based on DCF.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Weak Q2p triggers PW; chg. est. & PT NFON cuts FY26 guidance to € 84.5-86.0m sales and € 9.5-10.5m adj. EBITDA after weak Q2; no top-line recovery assumed. BUY, PT cut to €5.00 (old: €8.30).
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     