Uzin Utz: Strong H1 2026, Sales Grow, Earnings Hold Steady

Uzin Utz achieved consolidated sales of €274.0 million in the first half of 2026, up 8.8% organically from €251.8 million a year earlier and within its “Grow Bigger” target range.

EBIT rose slightly to €20.7 million from €20.4 million, while the EBIT margin declined to 7.5% from 8.1%.

Consistent cost optimisation and strategic management measures helped offset challenging conditions, including high energy and raw material prices, supply-chain constraints and inflation risks.

The company confirmed its 2026 sales forecast, expecting a slight year-on-year increase in revenue.

Uzin Utz now expects EBIT for 2026 to decline slightly to moderately compared with the previous year, although geopolitical and supply-chain impacts are expected to be less severe than previously anticipated.

The Group’s long-term strategy remains unchanged, focusing on innovation, internationalisation, broader product offerings and holistic flooring solutions.

The price of Uzin Utz at the time of the news was 62,90EUR and was up +3,28 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 63,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,16 % since publication.



Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro. und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.





Schreibe Deinen Kommentar