Grammer Reports Strong First-Half 2026 Results

GRAMMER Group revenue increased by 0.8% to EUR 961.4 million in H1 2026; currency-adjusted growth was 2.7%.

Q2 revenue reached EUR 499.4 million, exceeding both Q1 2026 (EUR 462.0 million) and Q2 2025 (EUR 466.3 million).

Operating EBIT rose 17.1% to EUR 41.7 million, with the margin improving from 3.7% to 4.3%; EBIT doubled to EUR 48.6 million.

Commercial Vehicles revenue grew 5.2% to EUR 358.9 million, while Automotive revenue declined 1.6% to EUR 602.5 million.

Regional performance was mixed: APAC revenue increased 7.6%, EMEA remained stable, and AMERICAS declined 7.7% amid weaker demand and currency effects.

GRAMMER secured approximately EUR 762 million in long-term financing, and confirmed its 2026 outlook of around EUR 1.9 billion in revenue and EUR 80 million in operating EBIT.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Grammer is on 14.08.2026.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 10,550EUR and was down -0,94 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,42 % since publication.







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