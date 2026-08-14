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    Grammer Reports Strong First-Half 2026 Results

    GRAMMER Group posts modest growth but stronger earnings in H1 2026, with rising margins, solid financing, and a confirmed outlook despite regional headwinds.

    Grammer Reports Strong First-Half 2026 Results
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • GRAMMER Group revenue increased by 0.8% to EUR 961.4 million in H1 2026; currency-adjusted growth was 2.7%.
    • Q2 revenue reached EUR 499.4 million, exceeding both Q1 2026 (EUR 462.0 million) and Q2 2025 (EUR 466.3 million).
    • Operating EBIT rose 17.1% to EUR 41.7 million, with the margin improving from 3.7% to 4.3%; EBIT doubled to EUR 48.6 million.
    • Commercial Vehicles revenue grew 5.2% to EUR 358.9 million, while Automotive revenue declined 1.6% to EUR 602.5 million.
    • Regional performance was mixed: APAC revenue increased 7.6%, EMEA remained stable, and AMERICAS declined 7.7% amid weaker demand and currency effects.
    • GRAMMER secured approximately EUR 762 million in long-term financing, and confirmed its 2026 outlook of around EUR 1.9 billion in revenue and EUR 80 million in operating EBIT.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Grammer is on 14.08.2026.

    The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 10,550EUR and was down -0,94 % compared with the previous day.
    4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,42 % since publication.


    Grammer

    +10,28 %
    +14,56 %
    +7,54 %
    +34,59 %
    +57,35 %
    -24,65 %
    -55,42 %
    -77,86 %
    -9,50 %
    ISIN:DE0005895403WKN:589540
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    Grammer Reports Strong First-Half 2026 Results GRAMMER Group posts modest growth but stronger earnings in H1 2026, with rising margins, solid financing, and a confirmed outlook despite regional headwinds.
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