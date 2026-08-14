SANHA Delivers Strong H1 2026 Performance, Publishes First CSRD Report
SANHA enters 2026 with strong momentum: revenues surge, core business expands, and the BTE acquisition boosts its industrial and OEM capabilities.
- SANHA’s revenues increased by 29.8% year-on-year to EUR 79.8 million in H1 2026, including the first-time consolidation of BTE Biegetechnik Engineering GmbH.
- SANHA’s core business grew organically by 12.5% to EUR 69.2 million, driven by strong international sales and growth in industrial and OEM sectors.
- Gross profit rose to EUR 45.4 million, while EBITDA increased to EUR 11.0 million; however, the EBITDA margin declined to 13.7% from 16.3%.
- EBIT improved slightly to EUR 7.4 million, although the EBIT margin fell to 9.3% due partly to higher depreciation and amortisation.
- The acquisition and integration of BTE, completed on 30 April 2026, strengthened SANHA’s expertise in mechanical pipe processing and its position as an OEM development partner.
- SANHA published its first voluntary CSRD sustainability report for 2025 and expects single-digit organic revenue growth in 2026, with slight increases in EBITDA and EBIT.
+0,56 %
+0,47 %
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+2,27 %
-0,78 %
+10,78 %
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