electrovac: Record Revenue Year Sets Stage for Major Growth

**Record financial performance:** Revenue increased by 20.2% to EUR 118.0 million, while EBIT rose 54.0% to EUR 14.0 million; net income reached EUR 9.6 million.

**Strongest segment growth:** Personal Safety revenue grew 35.7% to EUR 57.1 million, driven mainly by the new production line in Thailand reaching full capacity within two months.

**Improved financial position:** Equity increased to EUR 51.7 million, with the equity ratio rising to 55.1%; operating cash flow improved to EUR 10.2 million.

**Positive 2026/2027 outlook:** Revenue is expected to reach EUR 120–130 million, with EBIT of EUR 11–12 million, or EUR 13–14 million excluding one-time IPO costs.

**Major capacity expansion planned:** IPO proceeds of approximately EUR 30 million will fund international growth, including doubling Thailand’s production lines, establishing final assembly in China, and expanding into the US defense market.

**Long-term targets and dividends:** electrovac aims for EUR 150 million in medium-term revenue with an EBIT margin above 12%; dividends are planned from fiscal year 2026/2027, with a target payout ratio of 20% of consolidated net income.

The next important date, Publication of the 2025/2026 Annual Report, at electrovac is on 14.08.2026.

The price of electrovac at the time of the news was 8,1400EUR and was up +3,76 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,9800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,97 % since publication.







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