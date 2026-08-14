Nagarro’s Q2 & H1 2026 Revenue Growth Hits 2.0% and 4.2% YoY
Nagarro navigated a mixed first half of 2026, pairing modest revenue gains with sharply improved adjusted profitability and solid net profit growth.
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- Nagarro’s Q2 2026 revenue rose to €252.4 million, representing 2.0% year-on-year growth in constant currency and 0.2% growth in euro terms.
- H1 2026 revenue increased to €500.5 million, up 4.2% year-on-year in constant currency and 0.3% in euro terms.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly: by 23.9% to €37.8 million in Q2 and by 13.7% to €69.1 million in H1.
- Q2 EBITDA and EBIT declined to €27.7 million and €19.2 million, respectively, mainly due to a €12.0 million year-on-year increase in share-based payment costs.
- Net profit increased to €10.6 million in Q2 and €29.8 million in H1, representing year-on-year growth of 27.7% and 52.0%, respectively.
- Nagarro had €131.3 million in cash, €310.5 million in loans and borrowings, and 18,711 professionals as of June 30, 2026; operating cash flow in H1 fell to €29.5 million due to delayed client collections.
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