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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsHomann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32
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    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32: Forecast Cut

    Homann Holzwerkstoffe faces a challenging 2026, as weak demand, soaring input costs and losses in Lithuania force the group to slash its earnings outlook despite stable revenues.

    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32: Forecast Cut
    • Homann Holzwerkstoffe revised its 2026 full-year forecast downward due to weak demand and persistent start-up losses at its Lithuanian plant.
    • Preliminary first-half 2026 revenue was approximately EUR 194.4 million, broadly in line with the previous year’s EUR 195.0 million.
    • Currency-adjusted adjusted EBITDA fell to EUR -1.4 million, compared with EUR 22.1 million in the first half of 2025.
    • Results were impacted by subdued furniture-industry demand and cost increases of up to more than 50% for chemicals, timber, energy and transport, partly due to the Middle East conflict.
    • The company will temporarily reduce capacity at its Pagiriai, Lithuania, plant, expecting to cut operating losses by EUR 5–6 million in the second half of 2026.
    • Full-year 2026 revenue is expected to remain around the prior-year level of EUR 383 million, while adjusted EBITDA is now forecast at EUR 10–15 million, down from the previous expectation of moderate growth over EUR 38.2 million.

    The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 at the time of the news was 101,00EUR and was down -1,66 % compared with the previous day.


    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32

    -1,32 %
    -1,17 %
    +1,35 %
    +3,23 %
    -1,37 %
    +1,11 %
    ISIN:NO0013536169WKN:A4DFTR
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    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32: Forecast Cut Homann Holzwerkstoffe faces a challenging 2026, as weak demand, soaring input costs and losses in Lithuania force the group to slash its earnings outlook despite stable revenues.
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