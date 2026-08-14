DAX, Capricor Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Energiekontor AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Valneva
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|E.ON
|💬
|📰
|Kuros Biosciences
|💬
|📰
|Energiekontor
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|307
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Energiekontor
|101
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|93
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|49
|💬
|📰
|Netlist
|31
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|22
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Capricor Therapeutics
|+61,69 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Valneva
|+27,11 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Unitika
|+22,97 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Globant
|-9,22 %
|📰
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-10,41 %
|📰
|🟥
|Energiekontor
|-10,85 %
|💬
|📰
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Valneva
Wochenperformance: +47,57 %
Wochenperformance: +47,57 %
Platz 1
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +145,44 %
Wochenperformance: +145,44 %
Platz 2
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +33,33 %
Wochenperformance: +33,33 %
Platz 3
E.ON
Wochenperformance: -9,80 %
Wochenperformance: -9,80 %
Platz 4
Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: -6,91 %
Wochenperformance: -6,91 %
Platz 5
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,88 %
Wochenperformance: +0,88 %
Platz 7
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +7,28 %
Wochenperformance: +7,28 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +7,78 %
Wochenperformance: +7,78 %
Platz 10
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +32,90 %
Wochenperformance: +32,90 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -7,08 %
Wochenperformance: -7,08 %
Platz 12
Capricor Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +100,45 %
Wochenperformance: +100,45 %
Platz 13
Valneva
Wochenperformance: +47,57 %
Wochenperformance: +47,57 %
Platz 14
Unitika
Wochenperformance: +65,45 %
Wochenperformance: +65,45 %
Platz 15
Globant
Wochenperformance: -7,70 %
Wochenperformance: -7,70 %
Platz 16
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: -1,32 %
Wochenperformance: -1,32 %
Platz 17
Platz 18
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