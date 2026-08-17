HIAG Net Income Surges in First Half of 2026
HIAG delivered a standout first half of 2026, with soaring earnings, strong development gains and a robust balance sheet setting the stage for another exceptional year.
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- HIAG’s net income rose 90.4% year-on-year to CHF 85.0 million in H1 2026; excluding valuation effects, it increased 80.2% to CHF 36.9 million.
- EBIT increased 92.7% to CHF 105.7 million, driven mainly by condominium sales at the Chama development and property revaluations.
- Property income fell 3.3% to CHF 38.0 million after divestments, but increased 3.8% on a like-for-like basis; the portfolio vacancy rate improved to a low 2.8%.
- Property developments contributed strongly: Chama generated CHF 23.3 million in earnings, while investment properties recorded net appreciation of CHF 53.4 million.
- The investment property portfolio grew to CHF 2.075 billion, supported by projects such as the completed Alto tower in Zurich-Altstetten, which is fully let and generates CHF 6.3 million in annual rent.
- HIAG maintained a solid financial position, with a 56.4% equity ratio, 39.2% net LTV ratio and CHF 350 million of available credit; the company expects another outstanding result in 2026.
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