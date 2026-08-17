Almonty Industries, Kioxia Holdings Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|TKMS
|💬
|📰
|EcoGraf
|💬
|📰
|Saga Metals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|47
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Energiekontor
|25
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|PayPal
|20
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|17
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|13
|💬
|📰
|SAP
|12
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+13,49 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Electro Optic Systems
|+7,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Vuzix Corporation
|+6,71 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|NEC
|-7,23 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Trend Micro
|-9,60 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|NEXON
|-13,13 %
|📰
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SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: +42,45 %
Wochenperformance: +42,45 %
Platz 1
OHB
Wochenperformance: +17,85 %
Wochenperformance: +17,85 %
Platz 2
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +22,17 %
Wochenperformance: +22,17 %
Platz 3
TKMS
Wochenperformance: +13,57 %
Wochenperformance: +13,57 %
Platz 4
EcoGraf
Wochenperformance: +23,24 %
Wochenperformance: +23,24 %
Platz 5
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: -24,35 %
Wochenperformance: -24,35 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +8,97 %
Wochenperformance: +8,97 %
Platz 7
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: -25,28 %
Wochenperformance: -25,28 %
Platz 8
PayPal
Wochenperformance: +4,27 %
Wochenperformance: +4,27 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Wochenperformance: -7,15 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: +1,37 %
Wochenperformance: +1,37 %
Platz 11
SAP
Wochenperformance: +0,41 %
Wochenperformance: +0,41 %
Platz 12
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +25,91 %
Wochenperformance: +25,91 %
Platz 13
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +20,86 %
Wochenperformance: +20,86 %
Platz 14
Vuzix Corporation
Wochenperformance: +17,40 %
Wochenperformance: +17,40 %
Platz 15
NEC
Wochenperformance: -2,19 %
Wochenperformance: -2,19 %
Platz 16
Trend Micro
Wochenperformance: -23,20 %
Wochenperformance: -23,20 %
Platz 17
NEXON
Wochenperformance: +28,13 %
Wochenperformance: +28,13 %
Platz 18
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