Steyr Motors Cuts 2026 Guidance, Drops 2027 Outlook
Steyr Motors has sharply scaled back its 2026 ambitions and scrapped its 2027 outlook after major delays hit key international defense projects.
- Steyr Motors AG revised its 2026 financial guidance and withdrew its medium-term outlook for 2027 on 17 August 2026.
- The changes were caused by delays in international defense projects, particularly public procurement, approval, and acceptance processes.
- Approximately €10 million in revenue planned for the first half of 2026 was not realized and is unlikely to be recovered during the second half; further delays remain possible.
- In H1 2026, the Group generated €22.8 million in revenue, compared with €23.1 million in H1 2025, and achieved adjusted EBIT of €0.1 million.
- Steyr Motors now expects 2026 revenue growth of 15–25%, corresponding to approximately €56–61 million, and an EBIT margin of 8–12%; the previous targets were €75–95 million revenue and at least a 15% EBIT margin.
- The company no longer expects to achieve its 2027 targets of approximately €140 million in revenue and €40 million EBIT; demand remains intact, but project revenue contributions are expected to shift by one to two years.
The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Steyr Motors is on 19.08.2026.
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte