Steyr Motors Cuts 2026 Guidance, Drops 2027 Outlook

Steyr Motors AG revised its 2026 financial guidance and withdrew its medium-term outlook for 2027 on 17 August 2026.

The changes were caused by delays in international defense projects, particularly public procurement, approval, and acceptance processes.

Approximately €10 million in revenue planned for the first half of 2026 was not realized and is unlikely to be recovered during the second half; further delays remain possible.

In H1 2026, the Group generated €22.8 million in revenue, compared with €23.1 million in H1 2025, and achieved adjusted EBIT of €0.1 million.

Steyr Motors now expects 2026 revenue growth of 15–25%, corresponding to approximately €56–61 million, and an EBIT margin of 8–12%; the previous targets were €75–95 million revenue and at least a 15% EBIT margin.

The company no longer expects to achieve its 2027 targets of approximately €140 million in revenue and €40 million EBIT; demand remains intact, but project revenue contributions are expected to shift by one to two years.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Steyr Motors is on 19.08.2026.





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