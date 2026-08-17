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    Steyr Motors Cuts 2026 Guidance, Drops 2027 Outlook

    Steyr Motors has sharply scaled back its 2026 ambitions and scrapped its 2027 outlook after major delays hit key international defense projects.

    Steyr Motors Cuts 2026 Guidance, Drops 2027 Outlook
    • Steyr Motors AG revised its 2026 financial guidance and withdrew its medium-term outlook for 2027 on 17 August 2026.
    • The changes were caused by delays in international defense projects, particularly public procurement, approval, and acceptance processes.
    • Approximately €10 million in revenue planned for the first half of 2026 was not realized and is unlikely to be recovered during the second half; further delays remain possible.
    • In H1 2026, the Group generated €22.8 million in revenue, compared with €23.1 million in H1 2025, and achieved adjusted EBIT of €0.1 million.
    • Steyr Motors now expects 2026 revenue growth of 15–25%, corresponding to approximately €56–61 million, and an EBIT margin of 8–12%; the previous targets were €75–95 million revenue and at least a 15% EBIT margin.
    • The company no longer expects to achieve its 2027 targets of approximately €140 million in revenue and €40 million EBIT; demand remains intact, but project revenue contributions are expected to shift by one to two years.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Steyr Motors is on 19.08.2026.



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    Steyr Motors Cuts 2026 Guidance, Drops 2027 Outlook Steyr Motors has sharply scaled back its 2026 ambitions and scrapped its 2027 outlook after major delays hit key international defense projects.
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