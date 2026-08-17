Almonty Industries, Circus & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: SIG Group
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Netlist
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Plug Power
|💬
|📰
|Saga Metals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|85
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|DAX
|80
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Energiekontor
|38
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|29
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|22
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|22
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Circus
|+17,94 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+15,46 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Graphite One
|+12,05 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|SIG Group
|-16,53 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Enovix Corporation
|-17,37 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Steyr Motors
|-21,11 %
|💬
|📰
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +68,10 %
Wochenperformance: +68,10 %
Platz 1
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +14,76 %
Wochenperformance: +14,76 %
Platz 2
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: +45,28 %
Wochenperformance: +45,28 %
Platz 3
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +153,50 %
Wochenperformance: +153,50 %
Platz 4
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +0,62 %
Wochenperformance: +0,62 %
Platz 5
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: -24,35 %
Wochenperformance: -24,35 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +14,76 %
Wochenperformance: +14,76 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,83 %
Wochenperformance: +0,83 %
Platz 8
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: -28,13 %
Wochenperformance: -28,13 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -10,32 %
Wochenperformance: -10,32 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -4,59 %
Wochenperformance: -4,59 %
Platz 11
PayPal
Wochenperformance: +4,28 %
Wochenperformance: +4,28 %
Platz 12
Circus
Wochenperformance: +38,08 %
Wochenperformance: +38,08 %
Platz 13
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +28,06 %
Wochenperformance: +28,06 %
Platz 14
Graphite One
Wochenperformance: +20,61 %
Wochenperformance: +20,61 %
Platz 15
SIG Group
Wochenperformance: -17,99 %
Wochenperformance: -17,99 %
Platz 16
Enovix Corporation
Wochenperformance: -23,90 %
Wochenperformance: -23,90 %
Platz 17
Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: -23,92 %
Wochenperformance: -23,92 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte