Half-Year Results: Key Highlights as of June 30, 2026
PSP Swiss Property delivered a standout first half of 2026, combining robust earnings growth, portfolio expansion and a rating upgrade from Moody’s.
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- PSP Swiss Property reported strong H1 2026 results: EBITDA excluding real estate investment gains/losses rose 26.0% to CHF 187.4 million, while net income increased 21.7% to CHF 236.5 million.
- Rental income remained stable at CHF 174.0 million, with EPRA like-for-like growth of 0.7%; EPS excluding real estate investment gains/losses increased 40.1% to CHF 3.26.
- The real estate portfolio grew to CHF 10.2 billion and comprised 148 investment properties and 11 development properties; property revaluations generated an appreciation of CHF 111.9 million.
- PSP sold the “Richtipark” development project in Wallisellen for CHF 150 million, with potential earn-out payments of up to CHF 24.75 million, and acquired a Zurich property for CHF 75 million.
- The vacancy rate temporarily increased to 4.0% from 3.5%, while WAULT improved to 5.1 years; PSP continues to expect a year-end 2026 vacancy rate of 3.5%.
- PSP confirmed its upgraded 2026 EBITDA guidance of CHF 335 million, supported by strong demand for prime properties; Moody’s also upgraded the company’s rating from A3 to A2 with a stable outlook.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PSP Swiss Property is on 18.08.2026.
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