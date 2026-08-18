HUBER+SUHNER Sees Strong Orders, Invests for Future Growth
HUBER+SUHNER navigates a year of mixed signals: solid order growth and a standout Industry segment, set against margin pressure from strategic OCS investments.
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
- **HUBER+SUHNER’s order intake rose 5.1% to CHF 542.8 million**, while net sales increased 2.6% to CHF 457.4 million; organic growth reached 6.0%.
- **Profitability declined due to upfront investments in Optical Circuit Switch (OCS) capacity**: EBIT fell 8.4% to CHF 41.2 million, with the margin decreasing to 9.0%; net income dropped 4.6% to CHF 34.9 million.
- **The Industry segment was the strongest performer**, with order intake up 41.7%, sales up 22.1% to CHF 189.4 million, and its EBIT margin improving to 19.6%, driven by Aerospace & Defense and Test & Measurement.
- **The Communication segment weakened**, as order intake fell 30.0% and sales declined 14.1%; OCS expansion costs resulted in a negative EBIT margin of -0.8%.
- **The Transportation segment showed improved momentum**, with order intake increasing 10.4% to CHF 161.0 million and its EBIT margin rising to 9.0%, supported by Automotive and Rail Communications.
- **HUBER+SUHNER remains confident about the outlook**, targeting at least 10% organic sales growth and an EBIT margin of 10.5–12.0% in 2026; it also agreed to acquire German test-technology specialist Ingun, expected to close by Q3 2026.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Huber + Suhner is on 18.08.2026.
-1,03 %
+3,19 %
+7,51 %
-29,43 %
+90,28 %
+211,56 %
+198,97 %
+308,33 %
+1.793,31 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte