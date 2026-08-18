HUBER+SUHNER Sees Strong Orders, Invests for Future Growth

**HUBER+SUHNER’s order intake rose 5.1% to CHF 542.8 million**, while net sales increased 2.6% to CHF 457.4 million; organic growth reached 6.0%.

**Profitability declined due to upfront investments in Optical Circuit Switch (OCS) capacity**: EBIT fell 8.4% to CHF 41.2 million, with the margin decreasing to 9.0%; net income dropped 4.6% to CHF 34.9 million.

**The Industry segment was the strongest performer**, with order intake up 41.7%, sales up 22.1% to CHF 189.4 million, and its EBIT margin improving to 19.6%, driven by Aerospace & Defense and Test & Measurement.

**The Communication segment weakened**, as order intake fell 30.0% and sales declined 14.1%; OCS expansion costs resulted in a negative EBIT margin of -0.8%.

**The Transportation segment showed improved momentum**, with order intake increasing 10.4% to CHF 161.0 million and its EBIT margin rising to 9.0%, supported by Automotive and Rail Communications.

**HUBER+SUHNER remains confident about the outlook**, targeting at least 10% organic sales growth and an EBIT margin of 10.5–12.0% in 2026; it also agreed to acquire German test-technology specialist Ingun, expected to close by Q3 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Huber + Suhner is on 18.08.2026.



