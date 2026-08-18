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    Medartis Holding: H1 Sales Growth Hits 17%, Core EBITDA Margin 18%

    Medartis delivered a strong first half of 2026, accelerating growth, expanding margins and lifting its outlook as demand surged across key regions and product lines.

    Medartis Holding: H1 Sales Growth Hits 17%, Core EBITDA Margin 18%
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Medartis reported H1 2026 sales of CHF 160.8 million, up 30.7%, with organic core sales growth accelerating to 17.0% at constant exchange rates.
    • Growth was led by the US, with 27.4% organic growth, and EMEA, with 17.7%; LATAM also expanded organically by 9.7%, while APAC grew by 5.5%.
    • Core EBITDA rose to CHF 28.8 million, corresponding to an improved margin of 18.0%, despite currency headwinds, higher US tariffs and additional growth investments.
    • The company’s core net profit increased to CHF 6.8 million, compared with a CHF 0.4 million loss in H1 2025.
    • The US rollout of Keri Medical’s TOUCH thumb prosthesis is ahead of plan; Medartis raised its 2026 target from 1,200 to 1,800 units and trained more than 180 surgeons in H1.
    • Medartis upgraded its 2026 outlook, now expecting organic core sales growth of 17%–19% and a core EBITDA margin in the high teens at constant exchange rates.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Medartis Holding is on 18.08.2026.



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    Medartis Holding: H1 Sales Growth Hits 17%, Core EBITDA Margin 18% Medartis delivered a strong first half of 2026, accelerating growth, expanding margins and lifting its outlook as demand surged across key regions and product lines.
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