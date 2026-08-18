Medartis Holding: H1 Sales Growth Hits 17%, Core EBITDA Margin 18%

Medartis reported H1 2026 sales of CHF 160.8 million, up 30.7%, with organic core sales growth accelerating to 17.0% at constant exchange rates.

Growth was led by the US, with 27.4% organic growth, and EMEA, with 17.7%; LATAM also expanded organically by 9.7%, while APAC grew by 5.5%.

Core EBITDA rose to CHF 28.8 million, corresponding to an improved margin of 18.0%, despite currency headwinds, higher US tariffs and additional growth investments.

The company’s core net profit increased to CHF 6.8 million, compared with a CHF 0.4 million loss in H1 2025.

The US rollout of Keri Medical’s TOUCH thumb prosthesis is ahead of plan; Medartis raised its 2026 target from 1,200 to 1,800 units and trained more than 180 surgeons in H1.

Medartis upgraded its 2026 outlook, now expecting organic core sales growth of 17%–19% and a core EBITDA margin in the high teens at constant exchange rates.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Medartis Holding is on 18.08.2026.



