Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: Revenue Up, Power X-Change Expands

Einhell’s revenue rose by 0.9% to EUR 636.2 million in the first half of 2026, while earnings remained broadly stable.

EBIT increased by 1.7% to EUR 65.3 million, and the equity ratio improved significantly from 50.4% to 56.6%.

Western Europe was the strongest-performing segment, with revenue rising to EUR 388.5 million and earnings increasing to EUR 45.7 million.

Power X-Change’s share of Group revenue grew from 53% to 56%; the platform is expected to exceed 500 products by 2029.

Einhell maintained its full-year guidance of around EUR 1.2 billion in revenue and a pre-tax margin of approximately 9.0%.

The company plans to expand internationally through acquisitions, joint ventures and Sales Hubs, while significantly expanding its partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team in 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 18.08.2026.

The price of Einhell Germany Pref Bearer at the time of the news was 74,20EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 74,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.474,37PKT (-0,73 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar