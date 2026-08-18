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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEinhell Germany Pref Bearer AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Einhell Germany Pref Bearer
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    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: Revenue Up, Power X-Change Expands

    Einhell enters 2026 with steady growth, stronger margins and a rising Power X-Change platform, while gearing up for global expansion and a deeper Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 alliance.

    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: Revenue Up, Power X-Change Expands
    Foto: maroke - stock.adobe.com
    • Einhell’s revenue rose by 0.9% to EUR 636.2 million in the first half of 2026, while earnings remained broadly stable.
    • EBIT increased by 1.7% to EUR 65.3 million, and the equity ratio improved significantly from 50.4% to 56.6%.
    • Western Europe was the strongest-performing segment, with revenue rising to EUR 388.5 million and earnings increasing to EUR 45.7 million.
    • Power X-Change’s share of Group revenue grew from 53% to 56%; the platform is expected to exceed 500 products by 2029.
    • Einhell maintained its full-year guidance of around EUR 1.2 billion in revenue and a pre-tax margin of approximately 9.0%.
    • The company plans to expand internationally through acquisitions, joint ventures and Sales Hubs, while significantly expanding its partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team in 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 18.08.2026.

    The price of Einhell Germany Pref Bearer at the time of the news was 74,20EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 74,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.474,37PKT (-0,73 %).


    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer

    -0,54 %
    +0,13 %
    +4,93 %
    +1,92 %
    +4,05 %
    +22,84 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ESU3WKN:A40ESU
    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: Revenue Up, Power X-Change Expands Einhell enters 2026 with steady growth, stronger margins and a rising Power X-Change platform, while gearing up for global expansion and a deeper Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 alliance.
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