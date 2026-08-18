Almonty Industries, Cochlear & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Ballard Power Systems
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Nurexone Biologic
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Eutelsat Communications
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Ballard Power Systems
|💬
|📰
|EcoGraf
|💬
|📰
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|142
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Energiekontor
|49
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Vonovia
|42
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|28
|💬
|📰
|Steyr Motors
|18
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|16
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cochlear
|+7,38 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
|+6,67 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SCHOTT Pharma
|+6,48 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|-7,76 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Nitto Boseki
|-8,06 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Harmonic Drive Systems
|-10,98 %
|💬
|📰
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -3,36 %
Wochenperformance: -3,36 %
Platz 1
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: +1,68 %
Wochenperformance: +1,68 %
Platz 2
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +2,15 %
Wochenperformance: +2,15 %
Platz 3
EcoGraf
Wochenperformance: +24,88 %
Wochenperformance: +24,88 %
Platz 4
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: +36,70 %
Wochenperformance: +36,70 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -12,04 %
Wochenperformance: -12,04 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +17,52 %
Wochenperformance: +17,52 %
Platz 7
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: -23,74 %
Wochenperformance: -23,74 %
Platz 8
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -4,05 %
Wochenperformance: -4,05 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -8,05 %
Wochenperformance: -8,05 %
Platz 10
Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: -21,72 %
Wochenperformance: -21,72 %
Platz 11
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,64 %
Wochenperformance: +0,64 %
Platz 12
Cochlear
Wochenperformance: +8,89 %
Wochenperformance: +8,89 %
Platz 13
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +8,51 %
Wochenperformance: +8,51 %
Platz 14
SCHOTT Pharma
Wochenperformance: +0,68 %
Wochenperformance: +0,68 %
Platz 15
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +25,03 %
Wochenperformance: +25,03 %
Platz 16
Nitto Boseki
Wochenperformance: +8,92 %
Wochenperformance: +8,92 %
Platz 17
Harmonic Drive Systems
Wochenperformance: -15,71 %
Wochenperformance: -15,71 %
Platz 18
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