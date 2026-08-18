JDC Group: Q2 2026 Revenue +17%, EBITDA Soars 83%
JDC Group delivered powerful growth in the first half of 2026, with surging revenues, sharply higher earnings and a strong push from its Advisortech segment.
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- JDC Group’s Q2 2026 revenues rose 16.9% to €68.6 million, while H1 revenues increased 18.7% to €143.5 million; adjusted growth was 25.5% and 22.8%, respectively.
- EBITDA grew 82.5% in Q2 to €6.4 million and 69.8% in H1 to €14.5 million; adjusted H1 growth reached 82.7%.
- EBIT more than doubled to €4.6 million in Q2 and €11.1 million in H1 2026. Consolidated net income increased 59.0% in Q2 to €1.9 million and 31.7% in H1 to €5.2 million.
- The Advisortech segment was the main growth driver, with H1 revenues up 21.2% to €124.2 million and EBITDA rising 76.4% to €14.1 million.
- The Advisory segment also grew, recording an 8.0% increase in H1 revenues to €28.8 million and a 6.3% rise in EBITDA to €2.7 million.
- JDC confirmed its 2026 guidance of €300–330 million in revenues and €35–38 million in EBITDA, while expecting results toward the lower end due to challenging economic conditions; new business is expected to gain momentum from Q4 2026.
The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at JDC Group is on 18.08.2026.
The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 23,500EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.
+0,43 %
-4,08 %
+6,82 %
+8,80 %
-22,19 %
+33,52 %
+5,38 %
+301,57 %
+128,16 %
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