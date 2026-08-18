aap Implantate: Profitability Up, H2 Starts With Record Orders
Despite softer H1 revenue, aap sharpened profitability, hit key regulatory milestones, and saw record orders that underpin confidence in a stronger second half.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- aap’s H1 2026 revenue decreased by 5% to €6.0 million, mainly due to ongoing disruptions in Middle Eastern markets.
- Profitability improved: EBITDA loss narrowed to €0.1 million from €0.3 million, while gross margin rose from 85% to 90%.
- The TraumaLOQTEQ segment achieved positive EBITDA of €163,000, up 191% year on year; overall EBITDA including silver-technology costs improved by 52%.
- Major regulatory milestones were achieved, including FDA approval for the LOQTEQ VA Proximal Humerus System and the launch of the first fully MDR-certified new product.
- Regional performance was mixed: North American H1 sales rose 15% in euros (23% in US dollars), while EMEA, LATAM and APAC declined; the US subsidiary achieved its first positive local result.
- July brought record order intake and sales exceeded the previous year’s level, giving aap confidence in stronger H2 performance and earnings in the mid-range of its forecast.
The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,4200EUR and was down -1,39 % compared with the previous day.
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