🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsaap Implantate AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu aap Implantate
    13 Aufrufe 13 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    aap Implantate: Profitability Up, H2 Starts With Record Orders

    Despite softer H1 revenue, aap sharpened profitability, hit key regulatory milestones, and saw record orders that underpin confidence in a stronger second half.

    aap Implantate: Profitability Up, H2 Starts With Record Orders
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • aap’s H1 2026 revenue decreased by 5% to €6.0 million, mainly due to ongoing disruptions in Middle Eastern markets.
    • Profitability improved: EBITDA loss narrowed to €0.1 million from €0.3 million, while gross margin rose from 85% to 90%.
    • The TraumaLOQTEQ segment achieved positive EBITDA of €163,000, up 191% year on year; overall EBITDA including silver-technology costs improved by 52%.
    • Major regulatory milestones were achieved, including FDA approval for the LOQTEQ VA Proximal Humerus System and the launch of the first fully MDR-certified new product.
    • Regional performance was mixed: North American H1 sales rose 15% in euros (23% in US dollars), while EMEA, LATAM and APAC declined; the US subsidiary achieved its first positive local result.
    • July brought record order intake and sales exceeded the previous year’s level, giving aap confidence in stronger H2 performance and earnings in the mid-range of its forecast.

    The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,4200EUR and was down -1,39 % compared with the previous day.


    aap Implantate

    0,00 %
    -7,24 %
    -6,62 %
    -30,20 %
    -6,62 %
    +41,71 %
    -55,84 %
    -87,69 %
    -86,82 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H2101WKN:A3H210
    aap Implantate direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    aap Implantate: Profitability Up, H2 Starts With Record Orders Despite softer H1 revenue, aap sharpened profitability, hit key regulatory milestones, and saw record orders that underpin confidence in a stronger second half.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     