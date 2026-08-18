aap Implantate: Profitability Up, H2 Starts With Record Orders

aap’s H1 2026 revenue decreased by 5% to €6.0 million, mainly due to ongoing disruptions in Middle Eastern markets.

Profitability improved: EBITDA loss narrowed to €0.1 million from €0.3 million, while gross margin rose from 85% to 90%.

The TraumaLOQTEQ segment achieved positive EBITDA of €163,000, up 191% year on year; overall EBITDA including silver-technology costs improved by 52%.

Major regulatory milestones were achieved, including FDA approval for the LOQTEQ VA Proximal Humerus System and the launch of the first fully MDR-certified new product.

Regional performance was mixed: North American H1 sales rose 15% in euros (23% in US dollars), while EMEA, LATAM and APAC declined; the US subsidiary achieved its first positive local result.

July brought record order intake and sales exceeded the previous year’s level, giving aap confidence in stronger H2 performance and earnings in the mid-range of its forecast.

The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,4200EUR and was down -1,39 % compared with the previous day.





