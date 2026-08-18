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    BRANICKS Group: Bondholders Approve EUR400m Bond Extension & Joint Rep

    BRANICKS Group AG has secured strong bondholder backing for key changes to its Green Bond, paving the way for extended maturities and a broader financial restructuring.

    BRANICKS Group: Bondholders Approve EUR400m Bond Extension & Joint Rep
    Foto: DIC Asset AG
    • BRANICKS Group AG bondholders approved all proposed resolutions with at least 75% of votes cast; the required quorum was met.
    • MR Treuhand GmbH, Munich, was appointed as joint representative for all noteholders.
    • The joint representative may waive certain termination rights and defer repayment claims related to the bond.
    • The EUR 400 million, 2.25% Green Bond’s maturity was extended from September 22, 2026, to December 31, 2026, with an option to extend it further to March 31, 2027.
    • The maturity extension, together with planned EUR 35 million bridge financing, is intended to support the company’s comprehensive financial restructuring.
    • A second noteholder vote will address the comprehensive restructuring of the bond; the adopted amendments will become effective after the one-month challenge period, subject to any legal challenges.

    The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at BRANICKS Group is on 31.12.2026.

    The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 0,8120EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.


    BRANICKS Group

    -2,22 %
    -2,23 %
    -29,33 %
    -35,14 %
    -58,74 %
    -81,74 %
    -94,82 %
    -89,82 %
    -96,63 %
    ISIN:DE000A1X3XX4WKN:A1X3XX
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    BRANICKS Group: Bondholders Approve EUR400m Bond Extension & Joint Rep BRANICKS Group AG has secured strong bondholder backing for key changes to its Green Bond, paving the way for extended maturities and a broader financial restructuring.
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