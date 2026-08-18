DAX, CSL & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: AIXTRON
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Bayer
|💬
|📰
|AIXTRON
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|167
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|109
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Netlist
|53
|💬
|📰
|Energiekontor
|48
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|35
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|34
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|CSL
|+16,01 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Basilea Pharmaceutica
|+8,95 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Targa Resources
|+8,75 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-12,80 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Fabrinet
|-18,26 %
|📰
|🟥
|Klarna Group Registered
|-20,73 %
|💬
|📰
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: +22,43 %
Wochenperformance: +22,43 %
Platz 1
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +133,51 %
Wochenperformance: +133,51 %
Platz 2
Bayer
Wochenperformance: -3,20 %
Wochenperformance: -3,20 %
Platz 3
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: -4,13 %
Wochenperformance: -4,13 %
Platz 4
OHB
Wochenperformance: +15,89 %
Wochenperformance: +15,89 %
Platz 5
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +13,33 %
Wochenperformance: +13,33 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,81 %
Wochenperformance: -0,81 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +17,52 %
Wochenperformance: +17,52 %
Platz 8
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +56,25 %
Wochenperformance: +56,25 %
Platz 9
Energiekontor
Wochenperformance: -25,18 %
Wochenperformance: -25,18 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +11,72 %
Wochenperformance: +11,72 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -7,80 %
Wochenperformance: -7,80 %
Platz 12
CSL
Wochenperformance: +15,21 %
Wochenperformance: +15,21 %
Platz 13
Basilea Pharmaceutica
Wochenperformance: +12,26 %
Wochenperformance: +12,26 %
Platz 14
Targa Resources
Wochenperformance: +12,79 %
Wochenperformance: +12,79 %
Platz 15
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: +6,80 %
Wochenperformance: +6,80 %
Platz 16
Fabrinet
Wochenperformance: -7,70 %
Wochenperformance: -7,70 %
Platz 17
Klarna Group Registered
Wochenperformance: -21,80 %
Wochenperformance: -21,80 %
Platz 18
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