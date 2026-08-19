Implenia boosts profits, order book and free cash flow
Implenia’s first half of 2026 was marked by stronger profitability, a growing order book, improved cash flow and steady progress across all divisions.
- **EBIT increased by 6.0%** to CHF 60.4 million in the first half of 2026, while the EBIT margin improved from 3.1% to 3.4%.
- **The order book grew by 9.6%** to CHF 8.5 billion, with the pre-calculated project margin rising to 7.9% from 7.5%.
- **Free cash flow improved significantly** to CHF -117.7 million, up CHF 50.7 million year-on-year, while the equity ratio increased to 23.4%.
- **All divisions made operational progress:** Civil Engineering and Service Solutions increased EBIT, while Buildings delivered solid construction results despite lower overall divisional EBIT.
- **Implenia continued its growth strategy** by focusing on high-demand, high-margin areas such as healthcare, data centres, defence, education, transport and energy infrastructure, supported by digitalisation and AI.
- **The company confirmed its 2026 EBIT target** of approximately CHF 150 million before CHF 10–20 million in extraordinary growth investments, and expects EBIT to exceed CHF 150 million from 2027 onwards.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Implenia is on 19.08.2026.
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