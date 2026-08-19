Emmi Confirms Strategy as Strong Volume Growth Boosts All Earnings Levels

Emmi Group sales rose 2.2% to CHF 2.32 billion in H1 2026, with organic growth of 3.6% driven entirely by strong volume growth across all divisions.

EBIT increased 4.8% to CHF 152.3 million, lifting the EBIT margin from 6.4% to 6.6%; net profit rose 3.7% to CHF 100.9 million.

Operating cash flow improved 20.6% to CHF 202.6 million, with 88% operating cash conversion; ROIC increased to 7.9% and the net debt ratio fell to 1.73.

The strategic premium niches—nutrition+, ready-to-drink coffee, premium desserts and specialty cheese—achieved above-average organic growth and represented around 40% of Group sales.

The nutrition+ platform delivered double-digit organic growth, while the integration of Emmi Desserts was largely completed and is now moving toward synergies and international scaling.

Emmi raised its 2026 organic sales growth guidance to 2%–3% from 1%–3%; EBIT guidance remains CHF 335–355 million and the net profit margin target remains 4.8%–5.3%.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Emmi is on 19.08.2026.





Schreibe Deinen Kommentar