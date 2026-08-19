Geberit Reports a Very Strong Q2 2026

Geberit achieved excellent results in the first half of 2026 despite a challenging business environment.

Net sales rose by 5.9% in currency-adjusted terms and by 2.8% in Swiss francs to CHF 1.711 billion.

The company recorded significant volume growth, while facing higher direct material prices, sales price increases, and substantial currency losses.

Operating cash flow (EBITDA) increased by 3.0% to CHF 529 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.9%.

Earnings per share grew by 7.9% to CHF 11.09, or by 10.9% after currency adjustments.

For full-year 2026, Management expects local-currency sales growth of 5–6% and an EBITDA margin around the previous year’s level.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Geberit is on 19.08.2026.

The price of Geberit at the time of the news was 560,40EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 560,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar