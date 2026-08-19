Geberit Reports a Very Strong Q2 2026
Against economic headwinds, Geberit delivered a strong first half of 2026, lifting sales, earnings and cash flow while preserving a robust EBITDA margin.
- Geberit achieved excellent results in the first half of 2026 despite a challenging business environment.
- Net sales rose by 5.9% in currency-adjusted terms and by 2.8% in Swiss francs to CHF 1.711 billion.
- The company recorded significant volume growth, while facing higher direct material prices, sales price increases, and substantial currency losses.
- Operating cash flow (EBITDA) increased by 3.0% to CHF 529 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.9%.
- Earnings per share grew by 7.9% to CHF 11.09, or by 10.9% after currency adjustments.
- For full-year 2026, Management expects local-currency sales growth of 5–6% and an EBITDA margin around the previous year’s level.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Geberit is on 19.08.2026.
The price of Geberit at the time of the news was 560,40EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 560,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.
+5,08 %
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+21,44 %
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+1.198,30 %
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