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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGeberit AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Geberit
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    Geberit Reports a Very Strong Q2 2026

    Against economic headwinds, Geberit delivered a strong first half of 2026, lifting sales, earnings and cash flow while preserving a robust EBITDA margin.

    Geberit Reports a Very Strong Q2 2026
    • Geberit achieved excellent results in the first half of 2026 despite a challenging business environment.
    • Net sales rose by 5.9% in currency-adjusted terms and by 2.8% in Swiss francs to CHF 1.711 billion.
    • The company recorded significant volume growth, while facing higher direct material prices, sales price increases, and substantial currency losses.
    • Operating cash flow (EBITDA) increased by 3.0% to CHF 529 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.9%.
    • Earnings per share grew by 7.9% to CHF 11.09, or by 10.9% after currency adjustments.
    • For full-year 2026, Management expects local-currency sales growth of 5–6% and an EBITDA margin around the previous year’s level.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Geberit is on 19.08.2026.

    The price of Geberit at the time of the news was 560,40EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 560,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.


    Geberit

    +5,08 %
    -5,62 %
    -0,87 %
    +1,58 %
    -16,04 %
    +21,44 %
    -22,20 %
    +44,60 %
    +1.198,30 %
    ISIN:CH0030170408WKN:A0MQWG
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    Geberit Reports a Very Strong Q2 2026 Against economic headwinds, Geberit delivered a strong first half of 2026, lifting sales, earnings and cash flow while preserving a robust EBITDA margin.
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