Deutsche Rohstoff: EBITDA Soars to €205M in H1 2026

Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s revenue rose 7.5% to EUR 110.0 million in the first half of 2026, while EBITDA increased to EUR 205.2 million from EUR 70.5 million.

Consolidated net income climbed to EUR 134.7 million, or EUR 28.42 per share, compared with EUR 15.5 million and EUR 3.20 per share in the previous year.

The company generated a EUR 128 million pre-tax gain from the partial sale of its Almonty Industries holdings.

Free cash flow reached EUR 42.5 million despite EUR 143 million in investments; cash and securities rose to EUR 133.2 million.

Average production increased to 14,803 BOEPD in the second quarter, supported by new Wyoming wells; production is expected to reach approximately 24,000–26,000 BOEPD in the second half.

For full-year 2026, management expects revenue of EUR 300–320 million and EBITDA of EUR 380–400 million, with investments of EUR 310–330 million.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 19.08.2026.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 95,05EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 95,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,74 % since publication.





