Deutsche Rohstoff: EBITDA Soars to €205M in H1 2026
Deutsche Rohstoff AG delivered a powerful first half of 2026, combining strong earnings growth, robust cash generation and rising production to set the stage for ambitious full-year targets.
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- Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s revenue rose 7.5% to EUR 110.0 million in the first half of 2026, while EBITDA increased to EUR 205.2 million from EUR 70.5 million.
- Consolidated net income climbed to EUR 134.7 million, or EUR 28.42 per share, compared with EUR 15.5 million and EUR 3.20 per share in the previous year.
- The company generated a EUR 128 million pre-tax gain from the partial sale of its Almonty Industries holdings.
- Free cash flow reached EUR 42.5 million despite EUR 143 million in investments; cash and securities rose to EUR 133.2 million.
- Average production increased to 14,803 BOEPD in the second quarter, supported by new Wyoming wells; production is expected to reach approximately 24,000–26,000 BOEPD in the second half.
- For full-year 2026, management expects revenue of EUR 300–320 million and EBITDA of EUR 380–400 million, with investments of EUR 310–330 million.
The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 19.08.2026.
The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 95,05EUR and was down -0,47 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 95,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,74 % since publication.
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