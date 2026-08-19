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    Steyr Motors Confirms Long-Term Growth With Strong Orders & Pipeline

    Steyr Motors navigated a challenging first half of 2026, balancing project delays with solid civil growth and a robust long-term order pipeline.

    Steyr Motors Confirms Long-Term Growth With Strong Orders & Pipeline
    • Steyr Motors generated revenue of EUR 22.8 million in the first half of 2026, roughly matching the prior-year period; adjusted EBIT was EUR 0.1 million, with a 0.4% margin.
    • Delays in international defense projects, mainly due to procurement, approval and acceptance procedures, postponed around EUR 10 million in planned revenue.
    • The company revised its 2026 guidance to revenue growth of 15%–25% and an EBIT margin of 8%–12%; some 2027 revenue contributions may be delayed by one to two years.
    • The Civil business performed positively, increasing revenue to EUR 13.4 million, while the Defense segment generated EUR 9.4 million.
    • Steyr Motors’ order backlog stands at EUR 310 million through 2030, supported by projects including nearly 500 Navy SEAL boats, a potential order for 1,000 Spanish vehicles and a KNDS agreement for around 500 motor-generator units.
    • The acquisition of Danish marine-engine maker BUKH A/S and the new holding structure strengthen the company’s long-term strategy focused on defense, marine, unmanned systems and mobile power solutions.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Steyr Motors is on 19.08.2026.

    The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 27,12EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,26EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,52 % since publication.


    Steyr Motors

    0,00 %
    -20,22 %
    -15,58 %
    -29,24 %
    -47,90 %
    +77,46 %
    ISIN:AT0000A3FW25WKN:A40TC4
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    Steyr Motors Confirms Long-Term Growth With Strong Orders & Pipeline Steyr Motors navigated a challenging first half of 2026, balancing project delays with solid civil growth and a robust long-term order pipeline.
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