Steyr Motors Confirms Long-Term Growth With Strong Orders & Pipeline

Steyr Motors generated revenue of EUR 22.8 million in the first half of 2026, roughly matching the prior-year period; adjusted EBIT was EUR 0.1 million, with a 0.4% margin.

Delays in international defense projects, mainly due to procurement, approval and acceptance procedures, postponed around EUR 10 million in planned revenue.

The company revised its 2026 guidance to revenue growth of 15%–25% and an EBIT margin of 8%–12%; some 2027 revenue contributions may be delayed by one to two years.

The Civil business performed positively, increasing revenue to EUR 13.4 million, while the Defense segment generated EUR 9.4 million.

Steyr Motors’ order backlog stands at EUR 310 million through 2030, supported by projects including nearly 500 Navy SEAL boats, a potential order for 1,000 Spanish vehicles and a KNDS agreement for around 500 motor-generator units.

The acquisition of Danish marine-engine maker BUKH A/S and the new holding structure strengthen the company’s long-term strategy focused on defense, marine, unmanned systems and mobile power solutions.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Steyr Motors is on 19.08.2026.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 27,12EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,26EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,52 % since publication.







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