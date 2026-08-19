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    Vienna International Airport H1 2026: Earnings +7% despite +0.9% revenue

    Despite headwinds at its core hub, Flughafen Wien Group delivered higher profits, rising passenger numbers and ambitious investment plans in the first half of 2026.

    Vienna International Airport H1 2026: Earnings +7% despite +0.9% revenue
    Foto: Tang Yi - picture alliance / Xinhua News Agency
    • Flughafen Wien Group revenue rose only 0.9% to €529.3 million in H1 2026, while EBITDA increased 7.3% to €227.1 million, EBIT 9.1% to €159.4 million and net profit 7.0% to €123.2 million, driven by cost discipline and special effects.
    • Group passenger traffic increased 1.9% to nearly 20.0 million: Malta Airport grew 15.6% and Kosice Airport 43.5%, offsetting a 3.2% decline at Vienna Airport.
    • Vienna Airport’s weaker performance was attributed to reduced low-cost carrier capacity, difficult market conditions and flight cancellations linked to the Middle East conflict.
    • Capital expenditure rose to €150.8 million in H1 2026, including €59.6 million for Vienna Airport’s Terminal 3 Southern Expansion, which remains on schedule and on budget for completion in Q2 2027.
    • The company slightly increased its 2026 guidance to approximately €1.08 billion in revenue, €425 million EBITDA and €220 million net profit before non-controlling interests, with total investments expected at around €330 million.
    • Passenger guidance was raised to approximately 42.5 million for the Group and 30.5 million for Vienna Airport; Flughafen Wien is calling for lower aviation charges and improved regulatory conditions to strengthen Austria’s competitiveness.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Vienna International Airport is on 19.08.2026.

    The price of Vienna International Airport at the time of the news was 50,60EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 50,90EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,59 % since publication.


    Vienna International Airport

    0,00 %
    0,00 %
    +2,63 %
    +3,46 %
    -4,15 %
    +8,32 %
    +89,55 %
    +106,55 %
    +37,10 %
    ISIN:AT00000VIE62WKN:A2AMK9
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    Vienna International Airport H1 2026: Earnings +7% despite +0.9% revenue Despite headwinds at its core hub, Flughafen Wien Group delivered higher profits, rising passenger numbers and ambitious investment plans in the first half of 2026.
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