EXASOL Confirms H1 2026 Figures and Publishes Half-Year Report
Exasol’s half-year 2026 figures reveal resilient recurring revenues, improved churn, but softer overall growth and profitability amid shifting customer dynamics.
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- Exasol AG confirmed its preliminary first-half 2026 results and published its Half-Year Report on August 19, 2026.
- ARR stood at €37.9 million, slightly below €38.1 million a year earlier, while recurring revenue rose to €18.9 million from €18.6 million.
- Revenue fell to €19.0 million from €21.5 million, and EBITDA declined to €1.6 million from €2.0 million, mainly due to lower non-recurring hardware and service revenue.
- ARR churn improved significantly: cancellations and adjustments decreased to €1.9 million from €8.1 million, reducing the rolling churn rate from 24% to 10%.
- Exasol won eleven new customers, supported by demand for data sovereignty and agentic AI, but expansion among existing customers was weaker than expected.
- For 2026, the company expects ARR growth between -2% and +2%, revenue to decline in the high-single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA of €3.0–3.5 million.
The next important date, Half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2026, at EXASOL is on 19.08.2026.
The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 1,9300EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.
26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9275EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.
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