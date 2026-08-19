EXASOL Confirms H1 2026 Figures and Publishes Half-Year Report

Exasol AG confirmed its preliminary first-half 2026 results and published its Half-Year Report on August 19, 2026.

ARR stood at €37.9 million, slightly below €38.1 million a year earlier, while recurring revenue rose to €18.9 million from €18.6 million.

Revenue fell to €19.0 million from €21.5 million, and EBITDA declined to €1.6 million from €2.0 million, mainly due to lower non-recurring hardware and service revenue.

ARR churn improved significantly: cancellations and adjustments decreased to €1.9 million from €8.1 million, reducing the rolling churn rate from 24% to 10%.

Exasol won eleven new customers, supported by demand for data sovereignty and agentic AI, but expansion among existing customers was weaker than expected.

For 2026, the company expects ARR growth between -2% and +2%, revenue to decline in the high-single-digit percentage range, and EBITDA of €3.0–3.5 million.

The next important date, Half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2026, at EXASOL is on 19.08.2026.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 1,9300EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9275EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.



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