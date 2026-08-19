Pfisterer Holding: Revenue and Earnings Surge as Growth Continues
PFISTERER accelerated its growth in H1 2026, delivering record revenue, sharply higher earnings and a strengthened order backlog across all regions.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- PFISTERER’s H1 2026 revenue increased by 20.2% year-on-year to EUR 256.7 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 52.4 million and net income surged 75.9% to EUR 38.3 million.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 18.5% to 20.4%, with all product segments contributing to the higher profitability.
- Q2 2026 set a new revenue record of EUR 129.8 million; adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 24.7 million and net income nearly doubled to EUR 19.8 million.
- The order backlog grew to EUR 340.3 million, extending into 2027; the book-to-bill ratio remained above 1 despite normalized order intake.
- Europe & Africa was the strongest region, with revenue rising to EUR 140.3 million and EBITDA increasing to EUR 28.5 million.
- PFISTERER is expanding production capacity and technology, including a new HVDC qualification center planned for commissioning in H1 2027, while maintaining its unchanged 2030 growth outlook.
The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Pfisterer Holding is on 19.08.2026.
The price of Pfisterer Holding at the time of the news was 78,45EUR and was down -0,29 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,06 %
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