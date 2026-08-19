Emeria Unleashes Agentic AI to Transform Property Management
Emeria is redefining European residential real estate, harnessing agentic AI to transform a vast, tech-enabled platform into a truly AI-first operating company.
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- Emeria, a leading European technology-enabled real estate services provider, is deploying agentic AI across its platform to become an AI-first residential real estate operating company.
- The company manages approximately three million dwellings across seven countries and operates through 700 agencies.
- Partners Group has owned Emeria since 2016; during its first value-creation phase, Emeria consolidated the French market, diversified its services, and developed proprietary ERP software.
- Emeria achieved revenue growth of around 10% CAGR and EBITDA growth of approximately 15% CAGR through 2021.
- The AI program builds on Emeria’s Millenium software, harmonized data processes, and reallocation of internal resources toward client-facing activities.
- Agentic AI is expected to improve response times, reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and initially increase Emeria’s EBITDA margin by approximately 130 basis points.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Partners Group Holding is on 01.09.2026.
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