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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPartners Group Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Partners Group Holding
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    Emeria Unleashes Agentic AI to Transform Property Management

    Emeria is redefining European residential real estate, harnessing agentic AI to transform a vast, tech-enabled platform into a truly AI-first operating company.

    Emeria Unleashes Agentic AI to Transform Property Management
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Emeria, a leading European technology-enabled real estate services provider, is deploying agentic AI across its platform to become an AI-first residential real estate operating company.
    • The company manages approximately three million dwellings across seven countries and operates through 700 agencies.
    • Partners Group has owned Emeria since 2016; during its first value-creation phase, Emeria consolidated the French market, diversified its services, and developed proprietary ERP software.
    • Emeria achieved revenue growth of around 10% CAGR and EBITDA growth of approximately 15% CAGR through 2021.
    • The AI program builds on Emeria’s Millenium software, harmonized data processes, and reallocation of internal resources toward client-facing activities.
    • Agentic AI is expected to improve response times, reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and initially increase Emeria’s EBITDA margin by approximately 130 basis points.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Partners Group Holding is on 01.09.2026.


    Partners Group Holding

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    +87,35 %
    +1.404,88 %
    ISIN:CH0024608827WKN:A0JJY6
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    Emeria Unleashes Agentic AI to Transform Property Management Emeria is redefining European residential real estate, harnessing agentic AI to transform a vast, tech-enabled platform into a truly AI-first operating company.
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