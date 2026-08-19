SCP Standard Capital Partners AG Launches Sale Process, Reports H1 2026
SCP Standard Capital Partners AG is reshaping its portfolio, exiting entertainment holdings and preparing investors for a strategic shift in 2026.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- On 19 August 2026, SCP Standard Capital Partners AG decided to sell all of its existing operating investments in the entertainment sector.
- The sale process has already been initiated, and the company is seeking suitable buyers.
- The planned divestment is part of SCP’s agreed strategic direction.
- Preliminary first-half 2026 revenue amounted to EUR 469 thousand, while total operating performance reached EUR 865 thousand.
- EBIT for the first half of 2026 was negative at EUR 2.406 million.
- SCP will publish its half-year financial statements at the end of August and has withdrawn its previous forecast for the 2026 financial year.
The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at SCP Standard Capital Partners is on 24.09.2026.
The price of SCP Standard Capital Partners at the time of the news was 1,6750EUR and was up +0,90 % compared with the
previous day.
+3,59 %
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