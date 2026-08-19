SCP Standard Capital Partners AG Launches Sale Process, Reports H1 2026

On 19 August 2026, SCP Standard Capital Partners AG decided to sell all of its existing operating investments in the entertainment sector.

The sale process has already been initiated, and the company is seeking suitable buyers.

The planned divestment is part of SCP’s agreed strategic direction.

Preliminary first-half 2026 revenue amounted to EUR 469 thousand, while total operating performance reached EUR 865 thousand.

EBIT for the first half of 2026 was negative at EUR 2.406 million.

SCP will publish its half-year financial statements at the end of August and has withdrawn its previous forecast for the 2026 financial year.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at SCP Standard Capital Partners is on 24.09.2026.

The price of SCP Standard Capital Partners at the time of the news was 1,6750EUR and was up +0,90 % compared with the previous day.





