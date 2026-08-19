Wolford Unveils H1 2026 Group Results

Wolford AG announced its group results for the first half of 2026 on August 19, 2026.

Revenue reached EUR 31.0 million, compared with EUR 33.0 million in H1 2025.

EBIT improved significantly to EUR -10.2 million from EUR -22.8 million in the prior-year period.

The results indicate continued progress in Wolford’s transformation program.

The company’s performance improved despite a still challenging market environment.

Wolford has not yet achieved sustainable profitability and remains dependent on shareholder support and other financing sources while closely monitoring liquidity and financing needs.

The price of Wolford at the time of the news was 2,2600EUR and was down -3,00 % compared with the previous day.





