DAX, Moderna & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BioNTech
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Nurexone Biologic
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|321
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|79
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos Group
|59
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|57
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|33
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|32
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Moderna
|+113,52 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Surgical Science Sweden
|+25,55 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BioNTech
|+20,47 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Aehr Test Systems
|-11,06 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Bit Digital
|-12,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|-12,83 %
|💬
|📰
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +19,28 %
Wochenperformance: +19,28 %
Platz 1
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +37,93 %
Wochenperformance: +37,93 %
Platz 2
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +5,23 %
Wochenperformance: +5,23 %
Platz 3
OHB
Wochenperformance: -4,89 %
Wochenperformance: -4,89 %
Platz 4
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: +30,71 %
Wochenperformance: +30,71 %
Platz 5
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +17,72 %
Wochenperformance: +17,72 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,23 %
Wochenperformance: -1,23 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +14,32 %
Wochenperformance: +14,32 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -7,24 %
Wochenperformance: -7,24 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -5,40 %
Wochenperformance: -5,40 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +10,80 %
Wochenperformance: +10,80 %
Platz 11
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,16 %
Wochenperformance: -0,16 %
Platz 12
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +125,43 %
Wochenperformance: +125,43 %
Platz 13
Surgical Science Sweden
Wochenperformance: +29,00 %
Wochenperformance: +29,00 %
Platz 14
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +19,28 %
Wochenperformance: +19,28 %
Platz 15
Aehr Test Systems
Wochenperformance: -7,70 %
Wochenperformance: -7,70 %
Platz 16
Bit Digital
Wochenperformance: -10,14 %
Wochenperformance: -10,14 %
Platz 17
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +17,72 %
Wochenperformance: +17,72 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte